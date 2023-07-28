CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $103.07K Position in Rede D'Or Sao Luiz (RDOR3)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,030.70K shares of Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA (RDOR3) valued at $103.07K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 14,652.70K shares, an increase of 23.05%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.41% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rede D'Or Sao Luiz is 39.48. The forecasts range from a low of 29.09 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 8.41% from its latest reported closing price of 36.42.

The projected annual revenue for Rede D'Or Sao Luiz is 27,282MM, an increase of 18.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rede D'Or Sao Luiz. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDOR3 is 0.19%, a decrease of 23.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.33% to 181,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 30,616K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,634K shares, representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDOR3 by 10.68% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 23,367K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,663K shares, representing an increase of 28.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDOR3 by 0.28% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 14,163K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 13,226K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,705K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,945K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDOR3 by 25.82% over the last quarter.

