CWEN vs. AMRC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Alternative Energy - Other stocks have likely encountered both Clearway Energy (CWEN) and Ameresco (AMRC). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Clearway Energy has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ameresco has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that CWEN's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CWEN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.69, while AMRC has a forward P/E of 32.94. We also note that CWEN has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AMRC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27.

Another notable valuation metric for CWEN is its P/B ratio of 1.75. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AMRC has a P/B of 4.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CWEN's Value grade of B and AMRC's Value grade of C.

CWEN sticks out from AMRC in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CWEN is the better option right now.

