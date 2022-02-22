CWEN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.55, changing hands as low as $31.50 per share. Clearway Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWEN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.93 per share, with $39.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.86.

