CWEN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.67, changing hands as high as $34.91 per share. Clearway Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWEN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.61 per share, with $41.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.91.

