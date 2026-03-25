CWEN Benefits From Diversified Assets and Strategic Partnerships

Clearway Energy CWEN benefits from diversified assets that reduce operational risk and drive strong revenue growth. Its strategic acquisitions and partnerships enable it to expand its renewable portfolio and cater to the rising demand from data centers.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 22.11%.

CWEN’s Tailwinds

Clearway Energy benefits from lower operational risk by owning and operating utility-scale renewable, natural gas, thermal and other diversified infrastructure assets. The operational efficiency is enhanced by focusing on core assets that reduce costs, while optimized resource allocation boosts revenue and strengthens financial performance.



The company continues to expand its footprint through strategic acquisitions and partnerships that help strengthen capabilities and enhance its competitive position. It plans to acquire solar projects and recently entered into a definitive agreement for a 613 MW operational portfolio from Deriva Energy, LLC.



CWEN gains from rising demand from the data centers. It develops multi-technology energy complexes across five states, supporting data centers with reliable power. The company signed three new long-term power-purchase agreements with Google, representing 1.17 GW of capacity across Missouri, Texas and West Virginia. These deals strengthen the existing collaboration between Google and Clearway Energy and raise the total contracted capacity to 1.24 GW.

CWEN’s Headwinds

Clearway Energy's clean electricity generation from renewable sources may be negatively affected by unfavorable weather conditions, reducing output, impacting reliability, and lowering revenues and operational efficiency. It depends on external transmission facilities for the supply of electricity; any dispute in operations may lead to increased costs and affect revenues.

Price Performance of CWEN

In the past three months, shares have rallied 18.8% compared with the industry’s 11.6% growth.



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CWEN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Clearway Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector include Archrock AROC, Enerflex Ltd. EFXT, both of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 and Brookfield Renewable BEPC, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



AROC, EFXT and BEPC dividend yields are 2.38%,0.58% 3.99%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archrock and Enerflex’s 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $2.01 and $1.41, suggesting year-over-year growth of 5.79% and19.49%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brookfield Renewable’s 2026 sales is pegged at $4.56 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 22.45%.

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Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.