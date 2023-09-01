News & Insights

CWB Q3 Earnings Rise, Beat View

(RTTNews) - Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Friday reported higher earnings for the third quarter on higher net interest income. Quarterly earnings beat the analysts' estimates.

Quarterly earnings increased 3 percent to C$83.07 million from C$80.81 million for the same period of last year. Earnings per share slid 2 percent to C$0.86 from C$0.88 the previous year.

Excluding items, net income was C$84.38 million and adjusted earnings per share was C$0.88.

On average, twelve analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Net Interest income rose by 5 percent to C$252.16 million from C$240.6 million for the prior-year quarter, driven by 6 percent growth in annual loans.

Total revenue grew 4 percent to C$283.50 million from C$271.71 million of the previous year, on higher net interest income.

The Street estimate for revenue is C$277.7 million.

On Thursday, shares of CWB closed at C$26.29 up 0.34% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

