CWB Q2 Earnings Fall

May 26, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CWB Financial Group (CWB), Thursday, reported lower earnings for the second quarter, on an increase in the provision for credit losses. However, revenues were up by 2 percent.

In the second quarter, earnings decreased 26 percent to C$70.04 million from C$74.16 million last year, reflecting a 21-basis point increase in credit loss provision and the impact of fewer interest-earning days along with a six-basis point decrease in net interest margin.

The earnings per share decreased to C$0.73 per share from C$0.82 per share. The adjusted earnings per share were C$0.74 per share.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue, however, increased to C$264.41 million from C$258.76 million last year on a 3 percent increase in net interest income. Net income interest increased from the prior year as annual loans grew by 9 percent. The Street estimate of revenue is C$270.84 million for the quarter.

The company declared a dividend of C$0.33 per share up by 6 percent from the dividend declared last year.

Looking ahead for the year, the bank is targeting Pre-tax pre-provision income growth of greater than 10%, adjusted ROE to be in the range of 10-11% in 2023, and 12% by 2024.

Currently, shares of CWB are trading at $23.10, down 5.41% or $1.32 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

