CWB Financial Q4 Profit Improves On Higher Interest Income

December 08, 2023 — 07:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - CWB Financial Group (CWB.TO) Friday reported profit of C$76.85 million or C$0.80 per share for the fourth quarter, up from C$67.69 million or C$0.72 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were C$0.94 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of C$0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income for the quarter increased to C$256.32 million from C$240.2 million in the previous year.

On December 7, the company's Board has declared a dividend of C$0.34 per share, to be paid on January 4, to shareholders of record on December 21.

