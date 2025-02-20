$CWAN stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CWAN stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $97,514,537 of trading volume.

$CWAN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CWAN:

$CWAN insiders have traded $CWAN stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XIII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQUISITION, L.P. WCAS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,184,578 shares for an estimated $763,723,384 .

. PURCHASER, LLC GALIBIER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,320,108 shares for an estimated $350,441,320 .

. PINCUS LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,206,900 shares for an estimated $180,682,859 .

. SANDEEP SAHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 239,172 shares for an estimated $6,702,987 .

. JAMES S COX (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 112,200 shares for an estimated $3,082,933 .

. SCOTT STANLEY ERICKSON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,560 shares for an estimated $426,116.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CWAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $CWAN stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $CWAN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.