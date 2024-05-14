CWAN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.56, changing hands as high as $18.84 per share. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWAN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.91 per share, with $21.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.78.

