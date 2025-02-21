CW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $321.65, changing hands as low as $314.66 per share. Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CW's low point in its 52 week range is $234.37 per share, with $393.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $316.58.

