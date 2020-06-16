CW Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/18/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/18/20, Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 7/6/20. As a percentage of CW's recent stock price of $101.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CW's low point in its 52 week range is $70.56 per share, with $149.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.62.

In Tuesday trading, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are currently up about 5.7% on the day.

