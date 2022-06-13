CW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.97, changing hands as low as $131.51 per share. Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CW's low point in its 52 week range is $111.26 per share, with $162.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.85.

