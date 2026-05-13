CVX's Strong Q1 Output Growth Sparks Optimism: Is It a Buy Now?

Chevron Corporation CVX has regained momentum in 2026 as investors increasingly focus on its improving long-term growth outlook, strong shareholder-return strategy and expanding exposure to high-margin oil assets. The company closed the Hess acquisition in 2025. Chevron continues to benefit from the deal through higher production, stronger free cash flow generation and improved long-term growth visibility.

The optimistic sentiment was further buoyed by Chevron’s strong first-quarter 2026 operational performance. Worldwide net oil-equivalent production increased 15% year over year to 3.86 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d), while U.S. production surged 24% from the prior-year quarter. The production growth was primarily motivated by contributions from legacy Hess assets, the Permian Basin and Gulf of America operations. Chevron’s U.S. upstream production climbed to 2.02 MBOE/d from 1.64 MBOE/d a year ago.



Image Source: Chevron Corporation

Management also highlighted that Chevron entered the second quarter with strong operational momentum. U.S. production remained above 2 MBOE/d, Tengizchevroil LLP (“TCO”) production exceeded 1 MBOE/d and Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG facilities continued operating at full capacity. The strong output growth reinforced Chevron’s ability to generate growth even amid commodity-price volatility.

Investor sentiment surrounding CVX improved further as oil prices mounted above $95 per barrel amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, boosting revenue potential for integrated energy majors like Chevron.

CVX stock has historically attracted long-term investors seeking a combination of dividend income, balance-sheet strength and exposure to global energy demand. With the company now adding one of the world’s most attractive offshore oil assets, investors are increasingly reassessing whether it still offers attractive upside potential.

CVX’s Asset Portfolio Supports Long-Term Growth

The biggest positive catalyst for CVX remains its strengthened upstream portfolio. Through the Hess acquisition, Chevron gained exposure to Guyana’s Stabroek Block, one of the fastest-growing and lowest-cost oil developments globally.

The Guyana project is expected to remain a major production-growth engine for years, supporting higher cash flow generation and stronger returns. Importantly for investors, the project’s low breakeven economics permit CVX to remain profitable even during periods of weaker oil prices.

At the same time, CVX continues to benefit from its dominant Permian Basin operations, which remain among its most efficient shale assets. The combination of Permian production growth and Guyana exposure gives CVX two highly attractive long-term growth platforms. Management confirmed its expectation for 2026 production growth of 7-10%, supported by strong upstream execution and legacy Hess contributions.

CVX’s LNG business also strengthens its investment profile. The company continues expanding its integrated natural gas operations through Australian LNG assets and future export opportunities. As global demand for cleaner-burning fuels increases, LNG is expected to become a larger contributor to CVX’s long-term earnings mix.

Chevron’s Financial Strength Remains a Key Advantage

One of CVX’s biggest investment strengths remains its disciplined financial strategy. The company continues generating substantial cash flow while maintaining one of the strongest balance sheets among integrated energy majors.

CVX also remains highly committed to shareholder returns. During first-quarter 2026 alone, Chevron returned $6 billion to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, marking the 16th consecutive quarter with shareholder returns exceeding $5 billion. The company recently extended its long track record of annual dividend increases and continues executing large-scale buybacks.

Compared with ExxonMobil XOM, CVX currently offers a slightly more balanced investment profile between production growth and shareholder returns. ExxonMobil continues benefiting from massive Guyana exposure and large-scale upstream expansion. However, Chevron’s lower leverage and disciplined capital-allocation strategy remain attractive for long-term income-focused investors.

Chevron also compares favorably with BP plc BP from a financial-risk perspective. BP has aggressively expanded renewable and transition-focused investments in recent years, creating some uncertainty around long-term return consistency. Chevron, by contrast, has maintained a more focused strategy centered on high-return hydrocarbon assets and disciplined spending.

CVX Stock Price, Low Leverage and Estimate Revision

Chevron’s shares have rallied 21.1% over the past half-year.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have risen from $14.12 to $15.02 over the past seven days, while those for 2027 have risen from $12.52 to $12.93 over the same time frame.



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Chevron’s balance sheet is a clear strength. Its debt-to-equity of 21.21% sits well below the sector average of 47.61%, underlining a conservative financial profile that helps mitigate cyclical risk in the oil and gas sector.



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CVX Looks Well Positioned for Long-Term Investors

Chevron’s investment case increasingly centers on sustainable production growth, operational discipline and shareholder returns. The completion of the Hess acquisition significantly improved the company’s long-term production outlook while reducing uncertainty surrounding one of the energy sector’s largest pending transactions.

The company now enjoys multiple long-duration growth assets capable of supporting earnings expansion through commodity cycles. Combined with strong dividend growth, aggressive buybacks and a conservative balance sheet, Chevron continues to stand out among integrated energy companies.

Compared with ExxonMobil and BP, CVX offers an attractive mix of financial strength, upstream growth exposure and capital-return stability. For investors seeking a high-quality energy stock with strong production momentum and reliable shareholder returns, CVX appears increasingly attractive at current levels. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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