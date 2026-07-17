CVX vs. TTE: Which Energy Giant Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio?

Chevron Corporation CVX and TotalEnergies SE TTE are among the world's largest integrated energy companies, but they offer investors different paths to long-term value creation. CVX has built its reputation on high-quality upstream assets, disciplined capital allocation and consistent shareholder returns. TotalEnergies, meanwhile, has transformed itself into a diversified energy company with one of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) businesses and a rapidly expanding renewable power portfolio.

With oil prices remaining volatile following the collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, LNG demand continuing to rise and the global energy transition reshaping the industry, investors are weighing which company offers the better investment opportunity. Both generate strong cash flows and return capital through attractive dividends and share repurchases, but their growth strategies, valuations and earnings outlooks differ.

CVX Relies on Premium Assets and Financial Strength

Chevron's investment case is built around owning some of the industry's lowest-cost and longest-life assets. The company continues to expand production in the Permian Basin while benefiting from major projects such as the Tengiz expansion in Kazakhstan, supporting production growth and free cash flow generation for years.

Chevron's integrated portfolio also includes refining, chemicals and marketing businesses, providing a hedge during weaker oil-price environments and supporting resilient earnings across commodity cycles.

The company maintains one of the strongest balance sheets among global oil majors. Its financial flexibility enables management to invest in growth while consistently returning excess cash through dividends and share repurchases. Chevron has increased dividend for decades, reinforcing its reputation as one of the energy sector's premier income stocks.

These strengths have supported a valuation premium. CVX currently trades at roughly 12.65X forward price-to-earnings (P/E), compared with TTE's 8.01X forward P/E, reflecting investor confidence in its asset quality and disciplined execution.



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TotalEnergies Offers a More Diversified Growth Story

Compared with Chevron, TotalEnergies has placed greater strategic emphasis on LNG and renewable power alongside its traditional oil and gas operations. The company has become one of the world's leading LNG suppliers, with operations spanning production, liquefaction, shipping and global marketing. Rising LNG demand, particularly in Europe and Asia, remains a compelling long-term growth driver.

Geographic diversification is another advantage. TTE operates across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America and Asia-Pacific, reducing dependence on any single producing region.

The company has expanded its solar, wind, battery storage and integrated power portfolio while continuing to grow the conventional oil and gas business, creating a balanced energy portfolio positioned for both current demand and the long-term transition toward cleaner fuels.

This strategy has translated into stronger recent stock performance. Over the past 12 months, TTE’s shares have gained approximately 27.5%, compared with CVX's 22.6% return.



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Different Growth Drivers Set the Companies Apart

Although both companies should benefit from resilient global energy demand, their primary growth drivers differ.

Chevron's growth is driven by its low-cost upstream assets, operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation. If oil prices remain supportive, these strengths should continue driving free cash flow while supporting dividend growth and ongoing share repurchases.

TTE offers broader growth opportunities through its conventional oil business, expanding LNG operations and renewable power investments. This diversified model reduces dependence on crude oil prices and provides multiple long-term growth avenues. Investors seeking greater leverage to higher oil prices may prefer CVX, while those looking for broader exposure across multiple energy markets may find TTE more appealing.

Valuation and Analyst Sentiment

From a valuation standpoint, TTE appears considerably cheaper. The company trades at roughly 6.18X forward price-to-cash flow, compared with 11.54X for CVX. Combined with its lower forward earnings multiple, TTE offers investors exposure to a diversified global energy business at a noticeable discount.



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However, analyst sentiment has recently been relatively more favorable toward CVX despite its higher valuation. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVX's fiscal 2026 earnings has declined 4.41%, while the fiscal 2027 estimate has increased 1.45%. In contrast, the consensus estimates for TTE have declined 4.6% for fiscal 2026 and 2.45% for fiscal 2027.



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Which Stock Is the Better Buy?

TotalEnergies stands out for its lower valuation, stronger recent share price performance and diversified exposure to LNG, renewable power and international markets. Investors seeking a value-oriented energy stock with multiple long-term growth drivers may find its investment story compelling.

CVX, however, combines high-quality upstream assets, one of the industry's strongest balance sheets and disciplined capital allocation. Its integrated business generates resilient cash flows across commodity cycles, while the long history of dividend growth continues to appeal to income-focused investors. While earnings expectations have softened for both companies, Chevron's earnings estimate revisions have been more resilient, particularly with improving expectations for fiscal 2027. Both companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Chevron's relatively better earnings estimate outlook, superior asset quality and proven capital discipline make it a more attractive investment for long-term investors willing to pay a modest valuation premium. While TotalEnergies remains an excellent choice for investors prioritizing value and diversification, Chevron's combination of financial strength, comparatively better earnings outlook and high-quality assets gives it a slight edge for long-term investors.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.