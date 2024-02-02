CVX Stock: Chevron Earnings Highlight Bad News for Oil Prices

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Chevron (NYSE:CVX), one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies, saw its shares rise 1% on Friday, following the release of mixed fourth-quarter earnings. Revenue missed Wall Street expectations by 8.6%, while earnings per share of $3.45 beat by 8%.

Revenue of $47.18 billion missed estimates for $51.62 billion, reflecting lower oil prices. Oilfield service companies have been particularly impacted. Last week, state-owned Saudi Aramco announced it would reduce its planned maximum sustainable oil production capacity to 12 million barrels a day.

However, Chevron’s management struck a positive note as it revealed a record volume of $26.3 billion in cash returned to shareholders in 2023, and an 8% increase in quarterly dividends to $1.63 per share.

Nevertheless, these rosy figures highlight the worrying backdrop for oil prices. North American oil production continues to rise, countering a decrease in OPEC+ supply. The International Energy Agency believes that global oil supply will rise by 1.5 million barrels per day to a record 103.5 million barrels per day this year, led by American production. Chevron’s strong financials further support the expansion of drilling over the coming years.

Together, that suggests Chevron’s 34% rise in U.S. oil production in Q4 was not an outlier. Oil bulls beware: $100-barrel-oil days are likely gone for now.

