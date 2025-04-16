$CVX stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVX stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $355,145,611 of trading volume.

$CVX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CVX:

$CVX insiders have traded $CVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL K WIRTH (Chairman and CEO) sold 164,600 shares for an estimated $26,356,838

JEFF B GUSTAVSON (Vice President) sold 9,325 shares for an estimated $1,422,109

$CVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,634 institutional investors add shares of $CVX stock to their portfolio, and 1,556 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVX Government Contracts

We have seen $100,035,743 of award payments to $CVX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CVX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.

$CVX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/26/2024

$CVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $169.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $184.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $155.0 on 11/04/2024

