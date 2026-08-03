CVX Q2 Earnings Call Puts Cost Discipline and Power in Focus

Chevron Corporation CVX used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto emphasize lower costs, capital efficiency and growth options across power and upstream.

Adjusted earnings of $6.06 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.80, while revenues of $70.06 billion exceeded the $57.53 billion estimate. Management focused on execution and investment discipline.

Chevron Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

CVX Tightens Costs and Capital

Chief financial officer Eimear Bonner said Chevron reached $3 billion of annual run-rate structural cost reductions six months early. More than 70% came from efficiency gains, including engineering centralization, predictive maintenance and turnaround planning.

CFO Bonner expects 2026 capital spending at the low end of the $18-$19 billion range. Permian spending is expected below $3.5 billion.

Chevron generated $19.7 billion of cash flow from operations, excluding working capital and $15.4 billion of adjusted free cash flow. It also reduced debt by more than $8 billion.

Chevron Turns Kilby Into a Repeatable Model

Chevron New Energies president Jeff Gustavson highlighted Project Kilby, backed by a 20-year take-or-pay agreement to supply Microsoft with 2.67 gigawatts of behind-the-meter power. Work is advancing toward a final investment decision later this year.

Jeff Gustavson expects mid-teens returns and contracted cash flows independent of commodity cycles. He presented Kilby as a repeatable model.

Asked by Piper Sandler about the business's long-term role, Gustavson said discussions on additional projects are underway. He noted tight turbine availability and emphasized value over growth.

CVX Focuses Shale on Free Cash Flow

Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth said Chevron manages roughly 1.7 million barrels per day of shale and tight production. The U.S. portfolio is being run for efficiency and free cash flow rather than near-term growth.

CFO Bonner said the Permian has produced more than 1 million barrels per day for five consecutive quarters. Chevron expects 2026 capital spending per barrel there to improve 25% from 2025.

A Goldman Sachs analyst asked about the Bakken. CEO Wirth said Chevron is maintaining similar production with one fewer rig, drilling laterals that average 28% longer and applying practices from across the shale portfolio.

Chevron Balances TCO Gains With CPC Risk

A Morgan Stanley analyst focused on Tengizchevroil and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Wirth said TCO production increased 170,000 barrels per day from the first quarter, while affiliate distributions were roughly $3 billion, mostly from TCO.

Bonner said a low-capital modification raised the third-generation plant's nameplate oil capacity from 260,000 to 320,000 barrels per day. Total field processing capacity now exceeds 1 million barrels per day.

An RBC analyst pressed management on an extended CPC disruption. Wirth said the pipeline was flowing, a third loading point was scheduled to return in the third quarter, and Chevron could use Caspian shipments, rail and storage while declining to quantify those alternatives.

CVX Expands Its Global Option Set

Wirth described growth choices across existing assets, exploration entries and special situations. He cited Guyana, the Eastern Mediterranean, West Africa, Argentina, Iraq, Venezuela and the TCO concession.

A JPMorgan analyst asked about Iraq. Wirth said discussions on West Qurna 2 and Nasiriyah had advanced, with terms that could compete for capital, though final agreements remain outstanding.

Addressing TD Cowen and BMO questions, Bonner said Venezuela debt recovery should finish by early 2027, and production from three joint ventures reached 280,000 barrels per day. She also said Chevron targets threefold Argentina growth by 2035 under a framework offering 30 years of fiscal stability.

Chevron Keeps Discipline at the Center

Bonner reaffirmed Chevron's 2030 objectives of 2% to 3% annual production growth, adjusted free cash flow growth above 10% per year on average and a return on capital employed improvement of more than 3%.

CEO Wirth and CFO Bonner tied those goals to reliability, cost control and capital competition. Power and global upstream opportunities were presented as additions, not reasons to relax return thresholds.

CVX’s Zacks Rank and Style Score Signals

CVX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with Value and Growth Scores of A, a Momentum Score of B and a VGM Score of A. The Style Scores indicate favorable value, growth and momentum characteristics, while the Rank reflects a neutral near-term signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, with the strongest historical combinations centered on Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) stocks with A or B scores. CVX's Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates after results.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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