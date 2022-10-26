CVX, Partners Pursue Lower-Carbon Hydrogen & Ammonia Project

A consortium comprising Chevron CVX, Air Liquide, LyondellBasell and Uniper SE declared its intent to work in partnership on a joint study that will assess and possibly advance the development of a hydrogen and ammonia production unit located along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The production facility could aid industrial decarbonization and mobility applications in the area and grow clean ammonia exports. Further, it will help augment the global supply of lower-carbon power.

The project will make use of each participant’s technical know-how in production, operational experience, storage, distribution and export logistics to cover the end-to-end energy value chain.

Moreover, the firms will bring their individual capabilities and expertise in air separation technology, hydrogen technologies, lower-carbon intensity and renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage (CCS), electrolysis-based technologies and petrochemicals.

The consortium will also evaluate the potential of producing hydrogen using natural gas with CCS and renewable hydrogen via electrolysis to supply end-use markets, including ammonia, petrochemicals, power and mobility markets.

Thus, if the project goes ahead, it could take advantage of the existing pipeline infrastructure along the Gulf Coast to supply lower carbon and renewable hydrogen to local industries. Similarly, the ammonia infrastructure could back the exports to both Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations spanning worldwide. The only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Chevron is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.