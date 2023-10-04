CVX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $163.82, changing hands as low as $161.72 per share. Chevron Corporation shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVX's low point in its 52 week range is $149.74 per share, with $189.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.34. The CVX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

