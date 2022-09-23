CVX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $150.71, changing hands as low as $146.14 per share. Chevron Corporation shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVX's low point in its 52 week range is $99.65 per share, with $182.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.32.

