CVX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $120.35, changing hands as high as $120.37 per share. Chevron Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVX's low point in its 52 week range is $100.22 per share, with $127.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.25. The CVX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

