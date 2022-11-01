US Markets
CVS

CVS, Walmart, Walgreens reach tentative $12 bln Opioid pact - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 01, 2022 — 09:02 pm EDT

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O and Walmart Inc WMT.N have tentatively agreed to pay more than $12 billion to resolve thousands of state and local government lawsuits accusing the chains of mishandling opioid painkillers, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The proposed settlement calls for CVS to pay $4.9 billion, Walgreens to pay at least $4 billion and Walmart to pay $3 billion, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

