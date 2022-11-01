CVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 bln to settle U.S. opioid claims - sources

By Brendan Pierson

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O and Walmart Inc WMT.N have tentatively agreed to pay about $13.8 billion to resolve thousands of state and local government lawsuits accusing the chains of mishandling opioid painkillers, according to two people familiar with the negotiations.

The proposed settlement calls for CVS to pay $5 billion over 10 years, Walgreens to pay $5.7 billion over 15 years and Walmart to pay $3.1 billion, mostly up front, according to the people. The sources declined to be identified, saying they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The proposed settlement, which would be the first nationwide deal with retail pharmacy companies, follows nationwide opioid settlements with drugmakers and distributors totaling more than $33 billion.

In more than 3,300 lawsuits, state and local governments accused drugmakers of downplaying the risks of their opioid pain medicines, and distributors and pharmacies of ignoring red flags that prescriptions were being diverted into illegal trafficking.

They said the resulting human toll, as well as strain on public health services and law enforcement, was a public nuisance that the companies must pay to fix.

Plaintiffs had scored some significant trial victories against pharmacy chains, including a $650.6 million judgment in favor of two Ohio counties against CVS, Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O and Walmart Inc WMT.N, and a ruling that Walgreens contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Francisco.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru, Brendan Pierson in New York and Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Kenneth Maxwell)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.