CVS, Walgreens, Walmart Ordered To Pay $650 Million In Ohio Opioids Case

(RTTNews) - A federal judge in Ohio ordered CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies to pay $650 million over 15 years to two Ohio counties, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities.

As per the order, Lake County will receive $306 million over 15 years. Trumbull County will receive $344 million over the same period. Judge Dan Aaron Polster of United States District Court, Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division ordered the companies to pay about $87 million to cover the first two years.

Lake, along with Trumbull County, were participants in the Track Three case that began on October 4, 2021.

The jury of 12 individuals sided with Lake and Trumbull Counties in their verdict read by Judge Polster on November 23, 2021.

Lake County and Trumbull County previously agreed to settlements with Giant Eagle and Rite Aid.

