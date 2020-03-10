CVS Waives Home Delivery Charges For Prescription Medications

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. announced that CVS Pharmacy will waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications with immediate effect as more people are staying home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, the company said its decision for free supply follows the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC to people at higher risk for COVID-19 complications to stay at home as much as possible.

Troyen Brennan, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health, "The latest steps we're taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions.... As long as COVID-19 continues to be a threat, we'll maintain a relentless focus on how best to serve our patients, members and customers."

Further, CVS Health said its affiliate Aetna will now offer 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions for insured and Medicare members. Aetna will also waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications for all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, CVS Health on March 6 had announced several steps to support Aetna members, including the availability of COVID-19 diagnostic testing and all telemedicine visits with no out-of-pocket costs or cost sharing.

The company, through its frequently updated COVID-19 resource center, provides the latest information on precautions consumers should take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

