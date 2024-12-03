CVS upgraded, FedEx downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today’s research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.

Top 5 Upgrades:

Deutsche Bank upgraded CVS Health ( CVS) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $66. The firm believes both the company’s earnings and multiple are now likely near trough levels.

Wells Fargo upgraded Synchrony ( SYF) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $85, up from $60. The firm recognizes the stock has run around the election, but believes clarity on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau late fee and better credit can take the shares higher.

Jefferies upgraded Kroger ( KR) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $73, up from $54. Jefferies says that if the if the Albertsons ( ACI) deal closes, it sees a path to double-digit earnings and 30%-plus free cash flow accretion potential via right-sizing of Albertsons' working capital.

Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart ( UPST) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $95, up from $37. The company has now delivered two quarters that have been ahead of expectations, with forward guidance an incremental positive, the firm tells investors in a research note.

Keefe Bruyette upgraded Citi ( C) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $82, up from $70. Following a "meaningful lag" in shares relative to peers since October earnings, Citi's valuation is "very compelling" at a 32% discount to peers and only 79% of tangible book value, the firm tells investors.

Top 5 Downgrades:

Bernstein downgraded FedEx ( FDX) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $316, down from $337, ahead of the Q2 earnings and the impending less-than-truckload freight spin decision. Longer-term Bernstein still sees value in the stock, but adding at these levels ahead of increasing execution, event, and policy risk “seems difficult to defend,” the firm tells investors in a research note.

BMO Capital downgraded Kroger to Market Perform from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $60. The company remains on track to reiterate earnings targets for fiscal 2025 but valuation expansion beyond current levels would likely require stronger grocery market share trends and/or upward earnings revisions, the firm argues.

Wells Fargo downgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet ( OLLI) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $95, down from $100. The firm says the best time to own Ollie's may have passed.

Lake Street downgraded Argan ( AGX) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $150, up from $85. The firm believes shares fully reflect the potential of the current strong environment, driven by new power demand from data centers and EVs.

BMO Capital downgraded JBG Smith ( JBGS) to Underperform from Market Perform with a price target of $15, down from $18. Amazon's ( AMZN) HQ2 has so far not able to be a "giant tech magnet for National Landing," leading to declining office occupancy, reduced margins and earnings for JBG Smith, the firm tells investors in a research note.

Top 5 Initiations:

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Instacart ( CART) with a Hold rating and $37 price target. While Instacart deserves an “immense amount of credit” for building itself into a large and profitable grocery delivery platform, the company’s fundamentals will be challenged over the next 12-24 months, the firm tells investors in a research note

Wells Fargo resumed coverage of iRhythm ( IRTC) with an Equal Weight rating and $86 price target. The firm believes stock upside will be limited until there is greater certainty on resolving outstanding regulatory issues.

Exane BNP Paribas re-initiated coverage of ASML ( ASML) with an Outperform rating and $858 price target. The firm expects the company to hit the upper end of its 2023 guidance and sees 6% upside to 2030 sales estimates.

Bernstein initiated coverage of Lamb Weston ( LW) with a Market Perform rating and $85 price target. The firm notes that the company's executional issues are now in the rearview mirror and will create easy comparables over the coming quarters.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of STMicroelectronics ( STM) with a Neutral rating and $28 price target. The firm expects 2025 to be a better year for European semis, but says it is too early to turn on analog semis "en masse."

