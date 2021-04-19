CVS to offer three over-the-counter COVID-19 tests for use at home

April 19 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N said on Monday it would offer three over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at its drugstores as well as online, expanding access to home testing as the United States speeds up its vaccine rollout.

The company said the tests include a home test by Australian diagnostic test maker Ellume, Abbott Laboratories' ABT.N BinaxNOW antigen self-test and LabCorp's LH.N home collection kits, all of which do not require a prescription, and can be used by individuals with or without symptoms.

The move comes at a time when schools and offices in the United States are increasingly seeking to return to physical operations, as the country steps up its vaccination drive.

CVS is the first drug retailer to offer Ellume's test, the company said, adding that the test will be available in select pharmacy locations in Rhode-Island and Massachusetts from this week, and at CVS.com and most pharmacy stores by the end of May.

Abbott self-test, which recently received U.S. regulatory nod and LabCorp's test kits are available online and at some pharmacy stores, CVS said.

Rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O which, along with CVS, has an agreement with the federal government to vaccinate U.S. nursing home residents through a voluntary program has also been selling LabCorp's test kits since early this month.

Ellume and Abbott's tests can deliver results in 15 minutes while LabCorp's test gives results in one or two days.

