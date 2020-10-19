CVS to hire 15,000 workers to prepare for more COVID-19 cases - CNBC

US Markets
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp will hire 15,000 employees as the onset of winter could fuel a resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 and flu cases, CNBC reported on Monday.

More than 10,000 of the additional employees will be full-time and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians who can help dispense medications and administer COVID-19 tests, according to the CNBC report.

Last week, the U.S. government signed agreements with CVS and Walgreens Boot Alliance WBA.O to administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents of all long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, residential care homes and adult family homes.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

