CVS To Hire 15,000 Employees To Prepare For Rise In Covid, Flu Cases

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. is hiring 15,000 employees across the U.S. in the fourth quarter to better equip them to tackle the anticipated rise in COVID-19 and flu incidences during the fall and winter months.

This is in addition to the recruitment announced in March to fill 50,000 new full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country in support of the company's response to the pandemic.

The new hiring includes more than 10,000 full and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians at CVS Pharmacy locations, to be hired immediately, to boost support for patients and fellow pharmacy professionals. Many of the positions are temporary with the possibility of becoming permanent.

Additional on-site roles include pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals, and distribution center employees.

CVS Health is also recruiting for several thousand work-from-home customer service representative positions across the country to support the CVS Caremark and CVS Specialty pharmacy businesses.

It is expected that there will be hundreds of openings in several markets, including Indianapolis, Kansas City, Knoxville, Mt. Prospect, Orlando, Pittsburgh, and San Antonio. These full-time opportunities will start at 30 hours per week and offer a flexible schedule for people seeking to quickly get back to work.

As part of the Pharmacy Technician Day on October 20, the company is also helping trained pharmacy technicians by enabling them to administer COVID-19 vaccinations under the supervision of an immunization-certified pharmacist.

The need for trained pharmacy technicians this year is estimated to be much greater given the presence of COVID-19 in communities.

These pharmacy technicians are also vital to administering COVID-19 tests at more than 4,000 drive-thru testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country. In this role, they are critical in helping to curb the spread of the virus and expand access to care, particularly in underserved communities.

On Friday, the U.S. government had inked a public-private Pharmacy Partnership with CVS and Walgreens to provide and administer COVID-19 vaccines to protect vulnerable American residents of long-term care facilities (LTCF) nationwide with no out-of-pocket costs. These include skilled nursing facilities (SNF), nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential care homes, and adult family homes.

