CVS swallows iffy $8 billion supplement to bulk up

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - CVS Health is using a questionable approach to get healthier. The owner of drugstores and the Aetna health insurer unveiled plans to buy Signify Health http://s2.q4cdn.com/447711729/files/doc_downloads/2022/09/CVSH-Signify-Press-Release.pdf for $8 billion, a deal that could deliver more market power and profit. Regulators may have a less favorable diagnosis, however, and the valuation is bloated.

Limited competition https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/health-insurers-put-google-market-power-to-shame/ and rising treatment expenditures have allowed giant U.S. health insurance companies to jack up premiums and squeeze other parts of the system to improve their own bottom lines. UnitedHealth, the $500 billion industry heavyweight and first to wholly embrace buying and expanding into other parts of the healthcare chain from doctors to data analysis, has generated a total shareholder return of more than 1,000% over the past decade, quadruple what the S&P 500 Index delivered over the same span.

Signify will help CVS with size while bringing other benefits as the biggest provider of in-home patient assessments. Clinicians making house calls can spot untreated problems and help manage chronic conditions. And collected data can identify patient patterns to save money.

CVS also could tie this together with its in-store clinics. Spotting diabetes and nudging patients to pick up medicine, for example, is cheaper than ignoring disease and the resulting hospital visits.

Yet CVS is paying 28 times Signify’s estimated 2023 EBITDA for this M&A treatment, according to Refinitiv figures. Saying there would eventually be a high single-digit return on invested capital as synergies are realized isn’t exactly comforting. It’s only a modest return, based on cost savings and revenue uplift that might not be achieved.

Furthermore, over a third of Signify’s top line comes from Aetna rivals Humana and UnitedHealth, per Cowen analysts. While insurers do buy services from each other, it’s potentially a risky proposition in this case to put valuable patient information into a competitor’s hands.

Finally, U.S. antitrust authorities are taking new and sterner views. They have sued to stop UnitedHealth’s acquisition of Change Healthcare, noting concern over transactions “at the intersection of health care and data.”

CVS Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said on Tuesday that its acquisition strategy was never going to be “one and done.” Swallowing this Signify supplement and others, however, could be an unhealthy way to bulk up.

CONTEXT NEWS

CVS Health said on Sept. 5 it had agreed to buy Signify Health for $30.50 a share, or about $7.6 billion in equity and about $400 million in equity appreciation rights, net debt and fees. The home healthcare services company made its stock market debut in February 2021 at $24 a share.

Private equity funds affiliated with New Mountain Capital, which own about 60% of Signify’s common stock, have said they would vote in favor of the deal.

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Amanda Gomez)

