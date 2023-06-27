CVS Stock (NYSE:CVS): Down Because of Walgreens’ Fall. Should You Buy?

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is trending today because of the fall in WBA stock. Savvy investors can take advantage of what I call the sympathy effect, as CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) stock is going down along with Walgreens stock, even though CVS isn't in any real trouble. Hence, I am bullish on CVS stock as a high-confidence investment for income seekers.

Like Walgreens, CVS Health operates a famous chain of retail drugstores that also sell cosmetics and various beauty and health-related goods. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analysts see a potential buying opportunity with managed care stocks, and CVS stock may be worth a look for that reason.

Yet, today the market just isn't in the mood to buy CVS Health stock. That's perfectly fine for contrarian traders and dividend investors since one trader's trash can sometimes end up being another trader's treasure.

CVS Stock's Decline is an Opportunity

There was no company-specific news for CVS Health today. Nevertheless, the stock declined, and it's not difficult to figure out why this happened. Most likely, it was because Walgreens Boots Alliance stock fell sharply in the wake of mixed quarterly results and a soft earnings outlook.

We won't delve too deeply into Walgreens, but for the fiscal third quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1 per share. That's up 3.6% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, but it fell short of the analyst consensus estimate of $1.07 per share. On the other hand, Walgreens beat Wall Street's estimate of $34.23 billion in quarterly revenue by posting $35.4 billion in revenue, up 8.6% year-over-year.

What seemed to bother financial traders the most, however, was Walgreens' Fiscal Year 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $4 to $4.05 per share; this was lowered from the company's prior forecast of $4.45 to $4.65 per share. This might be disheartening to some WBA stockholders, but it's not necessarily indicative of problems for CVS, which doesnt reportearnings until August.

Again, it's the sympathy effect at work here; WBA stock goes down a lot, and nervous traders sell CVS stock because they think it might be next to take a big fall. I purposely seek out opportunities like this, as others' irrational trades are my most rational ones.

CVS Health Has Solid Financials

Now, let's leave Walgreens behind for a moment and focus on the topic at hand -- CVS Health and why it's a worthy addition to your watch list in 2023. For one thing, CVS just keeps on beating analysts' consensus EPS forecasts, one quarter after another. Plus, the company consistently grows its revenue.

I'm not talking about huge leaps and bounds here, but it's sustainable growth. For example, CVS Health increased its revenue from $76.83 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $85.28 billion in the quarter ending on March 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, income-focused investors really ought to take a look at CVS stock now. The company pays a healthy 3.5% annual dividend yield, which is superior to the sector average yield of 1.5%. Furthermore, it seems like a sustainable dividend yield because the payout ratio is 26.61%, and as long as the payout ratio is below 50%, CVS Health's dividend should be fairly safe.

Granted, CVS Health reduced its full-year guidance early last month, so the company, unfortunately, has something in common with Walgreens. That said, I wouldn't discount the possibility of a positive earnings surprise in the future now that the expectations have been lowered for CVS.

Is CVS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

CVS Health is heavily favored among the analyst community. According to TipRanks, CVS is a Strong Buy, based on 10 Buys and two Hold ratings, with no Sell ratings at all. The average CVS Health stock price target is $98.17, implying 42.4% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell CVS stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Michael Cherny of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities, with an average return of 10.72% per rating and a 58% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider CVS Stock?

Stock trading can be a tricky business. You can hold shares of a perfectly good company and then watch your stock lose value because a rival business fell out of favor.

If that's happening with CVS Health right now, I believe it's a gift for the taking. I'm glad to declare that CVS stock is worth considering, as the company has decent fundamentals, and you can collect quarterly dividend distributions while you wait for nervous traders to calm down and potentially start buying again.

