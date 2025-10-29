CVS Stock Falls Despite Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat, '25 EPS View Up

CVS Health Corporation CVS posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60, up 46.8% year over year. The metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.65%. The adjusted EPS figure considers certain asset amortization costs, loss on assets held for sale and other adjustments.

On a reported basis, the company’s GAAP loss was $3.13 compared to EPS of 7 cents in the prior-year period.

CVS Q3 Revenues

Revenues rose 7.8% year over year to $102.87 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.66%. This year-over-year upside was driven by revenue growth across all segments.

Following the announcement, CVS shares were down 2.1% in the pre-market trading session today.

Detailed Analysis of CVS’ Q3 Revenues

Health Services revenues increased 11.6% year over year to $49.27 billion, mainly driven by pharmacy drug mix and brand inflation, partially offset by continued pharmacy client price improvements.

Total pharmacy claims processed fell 1.8% on a 30-day equivalent basis compared with the prior-year level.

CVS Health Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CVS Health Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CVS Health Corporation Quote

Revenues in the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment rose 11.7% year over year to $36.21 billion. The upside was primarily driven by the pharmacy drug mix and increased prescription volume.

Within the Health Care Benefits segment, the company registered revenues worth $36 billion, up 9.1% year over year. This upside was driven by increases in the Government business, largely due to the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on the Medicare Part D program.

CVS’ Margin Performance

The total cost of sold products rose 7.7% to $57.05 billion in the third quarter. The gross profit jumped 7.9% to $45.83 billion. The gross margin expanded 3 basis points (bps) to 44.6%.

The adjusted operating margin in the quarter under review expanded 12 bps to 33.6% despite a 6.9% rise in total operating expenses ($11.29 billion).

Liquidity Position of CVS

CVS Health exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $9.10 billion compared with $11.79 billion at the end of the second quarter. The long-term debt was $60.51 billion compared with $57.29 billion in the previous quarter.

The cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was $7.25 billion, almost the same as the year-ago period’s figure.

CVS’ 2025 Guidance

CVS Health raised its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.55-$6.65 (earlier $6.30 to $6.40). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $6.36.

Our Take on CVS Stock

CVS Health exited the third quarter of 2025 with both earnings and revenues beating their respective estimates. The metrics were also up on a year-over-year basis. Within Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness, incremental volume was driven by the company's acquisition of Rite Aid prescription files. CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager, Caremark, closed another strong selling season with retention in the high 90s. Despite higher costs and expenses, the margins remained favorable in the quarter. In addition, the raised full-year outlook for the bottom line is also encouraging.

Meanwhile, persistent pharmacy reimbursement pressure continues to weigh on results.

CVS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

CVS Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

