CVS Stock Falls After Report of Activist Investor Starboard Value's Stake

Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a stake and held talks with executives at CVS Health, The Wall Street Journal reported late Monday.

CVS stock (ticker: CVS) closed up 1.3% on Monday and is trading down on Tuesday. Its shares are up 15.8% so far this year, compared with the S&P 500’s 25.1% gain.

So far, the talks have been “amicable,” and Starboard’s stake is still relatively small, the Journal reported. The exact size was unclear.

While CVS has underperformed the broader market in 2019, things look even worse over a longer period. The stock is down 2% over the past 12 months and up 2% over the past 24 months. The S&P 500 is up 17% and 19%, respectively, over the same periods.

Investors sent CVS shares tumbling in February when the company gave disappointing guidance for its full-year earnings, citing struggles in its pharmacy-benefits and long-term-care business. Shares then rebounded after the company reported stronger-than-expected results.

It’s unclear what Starboard’s playbook for engaging with CVS management is, especially given that the go-to move for activist investors—break up the company to unlock value for shareholders—seems to be impractical here. CVS completed its acquisition of health insurer Aetna last November and is continuing to integrate the two companies.

One of CVS’ competitors, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), has seen its stock fall by 26% in the past 12 months because of slow drug sales and retail struggles. The drugstore chain has recently reportedly hired a banker to explore a private-equity buyout.

CVS, in contrast, has a diversified business that includes a pharmacy-benefits manager and its insurance unit, in addition to the pharmacy and retail businesses that have been under pressure from internet competition. That is the sort of business mix that some investors wish Walgreens had, making Starboard’s strategy for boosting CVS’ share price less than obvious.

CVS stock is down 0.93% in recent trading, at $75.87. The S&P 500 is up 0.1%.

