$CVS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $655,211,586 of trading volume.

$CVS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CVS:

$CVS insiders have traded $CVS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F MAHONEY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,001,000

JAMES DAVID CLARK (SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer) sold 7,513 shares for an estimated $498,487

$CVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 633 institutional investors add shares of $CVS stock to their portfolio, and 1,167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Edward Jones issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

$CVS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Hill from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $66.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $66.0 on 11/18/2024

