$CVS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $655,211,586 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CVS:
$CVS Insider Trading Activity
$CVS insiders have traded $CVS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL F MAHONEY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,001,000
- JAMES DAVID CLARK (SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer) sold 7,513 shares for an estimated $498,487
$CVS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 633 institutional investors add shares of $CVS stock to their portfolio, and 1,167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 12,819,148 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $575,451,553
- DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS added 11,018,438 shares (+2998.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $494,617,681
- DODGE & COX added 7,075,209 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $317,606,132
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,475,271 shares (+49.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,674,915
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,690,278 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $210,546,579
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,423,903 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,589,005
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,362,778 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,845,104
$CVS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CVS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE J. FRENCH HILL sold up to $50,000 on 01/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$CVS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Edward Jones issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024
$CVS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- George Hill from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $66.0 on 12/03/2024
- Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $66.0 on 11/18/2024
