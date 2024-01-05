News & Insights

CVS says 2024 Medicare Advantage enrollment exceeds expectations

Credit: REUTERS/FAITH NINIVAGGI

January 05, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Adds details from filing in paragraphs 3,4

Jan 5 (Reuters) - CVS Health CVS.N said on Friday enrollment for 2024 in some of its Medicare Advantage plans, through which it provides health insurance for people aged 65 and older, exceeded its expectations.

The company expects to add at least 800,000 members to its Medicare Advantage plans in 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.

CVS said the stronger-than-expected enrollment was driven by strong new sales and retention of its existing members.

The company expects to report full-year 2023 adjusted profit per share in the upper half of its forecast range of $8.50 to $8.70.

