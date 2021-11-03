CVS raises full-year adjusted profit forecast on COVID test, vaccine demand

Adds details on profit forecast, background

Nov 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N on Wednesday lifted its full-year adjusted profit forecast, boosted by robust demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and tests from a surge in cases led by the virulent Delta variant.

The United States stepped up efforts to combat the public health crisis in the wake of Delta-led infections, mandating major employers to inoculate their workers and test them every week and authorizing booster shots for some age groups and high-risk populations.

Rival Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.N also benefited from higher demand for vaccinations following the spread of the variant.

In the third quarter, CVS reported a 10% rise in quarterly sales, helped by growth at its pharmacies and at its pharmacy benefits management business.

CVS now expects adjusted earnings per share of $7.90 to $8.00, from $7.70 to $7.80 previously.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.