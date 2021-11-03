US Markets
CVS

CVS raises full-year adjusted profit forecast on COVID test, vaccine demand

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

CVS Health Corp on Wednesday lifted its full-year adjusted profit forecast, boosted by robust demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and tests from a surge in cases led by the virulent Delta variant.

Adds details on profit forecast, background

Nov 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N on Wednesday lifted its full-year adjusted profit forecast, boosted by robust demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and tests from a surge in cases led by the virulent Delta variant.

The United States stepped up efforts to combat the public health crisis in the wake of Delta-led infections, mandating major employers to inoculate their workers and test them every week and authorizing booster shots for some age groups and high-risk populations.

Rival Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.N also benefited from higher demand for vaccinations following the spread of the variant.

In the third quarter, CVS reported a 10% rise in quarterly sales, helped by growth at its pharmacies and at its pharmacy benefits management business.

CVS now expects adjusted earnings per share of $7.90 to $8.00, from $7.70 to $7.80 previously.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVS WBA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular