US Markets
CVS

CVS raises 2021 profit view as COVID-19 vaccines, tests drive retail strength

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

CVS Health Corp on Tuesday raised its adjusted earnings forecast for 2021, citing strong retail sales helped by higher demand for COVID-19 vaccines as well as over-the-counter testing in November and December.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N on Tuesday raised its adjusted earnings forecast for 2021, citing strong retail sales helped by higher demand for COVID-19 vaccines as well as over-the-counter testing in November and December.

The company, best known for its chain of drugstores, raised its forecast for 2021 adjusted profit per share to a range of $8.33 to $8.38, up from at least $8.00 previously.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular