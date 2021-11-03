US Markets
CVS

CVS quarterly sales rise 10% on demand for COVID-19 tests, vaccines

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published

CVS Health Corp reported a 10% rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, as a surge in Delta variant cases across the United States bolstered demand for tests and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Nov 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N reported a 10% rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, as a surge in Delta variant cases across the United States bolstered demand for tests and COVID-19 vaccinations.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular