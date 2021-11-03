CVS quarterly sales rise 10% on demand for COVID-19 tests, vaccines

Nov 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N reported a 10% rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, as a surge in Delta variant cases across the United States bolstered demand for tests and COVID-19 vaccinations.

