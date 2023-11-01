News & Insights

US Markets
CVS

CVS profit beats estimates on strong performance of pharmacy segment

Credit: REUTERS/FAITH NINIVAGGI

November 01, 2023 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details on forecast in last paragraph, shares in paragraph 10

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as strength in its drugstores and pharmacy benefit management business offset higher-than-expected medical costs at its insurance unit.

The company operates one of the largest U.S. PBMs, CVS Caremark, which negotiates drug prices between insurers and manufacturers.

Revenue at its health services business, under which CVS operates the PBM, rose 8% to $46.89 billion in the third quarter, partly driven by growth in specialty pharmacy and higher prices of branded drugs. Specialty pharmacy provides drugs for complex conditions such as arthritis and cancer.

PBMs have come under heightened scrutiny over their role in surging healthcare costs in the United States, with several bills in the works that would require them to make their business dealings public.

CVS' pharmacy and consumer wellness segment recorded 6% revenue growth to $28.87 billion, boosted by higher drug prices and prescription volume.

The earnings come on the final day of a three-day walkout dubbed "Pharmageddon" by staff at some of the company's and Walgreens' pharmacies over "grossly understaffed" stores, which has left employees overburdened.

Overall, CVS generated $61.30 billion in product revenue, beating the analysts' average estimate of $60.74 billion, according to LSEG data.

CVS' health insurance business collected better-than-expected premiums at $24.66 billion, but its medical costs were high, reflecting the increased utilization of services under government-supported plans for older adults seen across the industry this year.

CVS' medical benefit ratio, or the percentage of claims paid compared to premiums collected, was 85.7% in the third quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of 85.1%.

Shares of the healthcare conglomerate were nearly 1% lower in choppy premarket trading.

The company reported an adjusted profit of $2.21 per share, above the average estimate of $2.13 per share.

The company maintained its annual adjusted earnings per share outlook at $8.50 to $8.70.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.