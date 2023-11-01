CVS profit beats estimates on strong performance of pharmacy segment

Adds details on forecast in last paragraph, shares in paragraph 10

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as strength in its drugstores and pharmacy benefit management business offset higher-than-expected medical costs at its insurance unit.

The company operates one of the largest U.S. PBMs, CVS Caremark, which negotiates drug prices between insurers and manufacturers.

Revenue at its health services business, under which CVS operates the PBM, rose 8% to $46.89 billion in the third quarter, partly driven by growth in specialty pharmacy and higher prices of branded drugs. Specialty pharmacy provides drugs for complex conditions such as arthritis and cancer.

PBMs have come under heightened scrutiny over their role in surging healthcare costs in the United States, with several bills in the works that would require them to make their business dealings public.

CVS' pharmacy and consumer wellness segment recorded 6% revenue growth to $28.87 billion, boosted by higher drug prices and prescription volume.

The earnings come on the final day of a three-day walkout dubbed "Pharmageddon" by staff at some of the company's and Walgreens' pharmacies over "grossly understaffed" stores, which has left employees overburdened.

Overall, CVS generated $61.30 billion in product revenue, beating the analysts' average estimate of $60.74 billion, according to LSEG data.

CVS' health insurance business collected better-than-expected premiums at $24.66 billion, but its medical costs were high, reflecting the increased utilization of services under government-supported plans for older adults seen across the industry this year.

CVS' medical benefit ratio, or the percentage of claims paid compared to premiums collected, was 85.7% in the third quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of 85.1%.

Shares of the healthcare conglomerate were nearly 1% lower in choppy premarket trading.

The company reported an adjusted profit of $2.21 per share, above the average estimate of $2.13 per share.

The company maintained its annual adjusted earnings per share outlook at $8.50 to $8.70.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Vinay Dwivedi)

