CVS Pharmacy Unveils New App Feature To Help Visually Impaired Patients - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CVS Pharmacy (CVS) said the company has developed Spoken Rx, a new feature of the CVS Pharmacy app that can read a specific type of label for patients with visual impairments. The in-app prescription reader application will read prescription label information aloud in either English or Spanish. Spoken Rx is free to CVS Pharmacy patients.

Spoken Rx will be available in all CVS Pharmacy locations by the end of 2021. The service is the result of collaboration between the company and the American Council of the Blind.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.