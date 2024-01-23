CVS Pharmacy Revamps Loyalty Program

CVS Pharmacy has revamped its multiple loyalty programs into two membership tiers — ExtraCare and ExtraCare Plus.

The program has been simplified to make it easier for members to save on their wellness needs, the company said, adding that CVS Pharmacy will offer savings in stores, online and via personalized texts and emails.

To sign-up for ExtraCare and ExtraCare Plus memberships, visit CVS.com/ExtraCare and follow the prompts.

The company summarized the new membership tiers as follows:

ExtraCare : The no-fee loyalty program offers savings through sales prices and personalized texts and emails. This includes 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards, a $3 birthday reward and up to an extra $50 in rewards at the pharmacy for filling prescriptions and getting flu shots and other vaccines.

: The no-fee loyalty program offers savings through sales prices and personalized texts and emails. This includes 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards, a $3 birthday reward and up to an extra $50 in rewards at the pharmacy for filling prescriptions and getting and other vaccines. ExtraCare Plus: The CarePass loyalty and membership program has been renamed ExtraCare Plus. For $5 per month, members receive all the benefits of ExtraCare, plus free same-day delivery on nearly all products in stores, free shipping on other products, free same-day prescription deliveries, 20% off CVS Health brand products, a 24/7 pharmacist helpline and a $10 monthly bonus reward.

“Now, instead of having to join various programs to unlock all the savings available to them, we’ve made it easier for our members and patients to choose from our two-tiered offerings and access the benefits that best fit their needs, including new same-day delivery and pharmacy rewards, which are now a core benefit,” said Zach Dennett, CVS Health vice president of Loyalty, Omnichannel and Hispanic Formats said in a statement.

Battling the rising cost of healthcare

The move comes at a time when several pharmacies and retailers are making moves to battle high healthcare costs that can cause even the insured to skip care , as a recent study show.

In the last year, a number of drugstore chains and pharmacy outlets have launched programs aimed at helping to defray costs. These include Walgreens, which launched a digital tool , Rx Savings Finder, to help customers compare coupon prices to find the best deals on thousands of prescription medications.

In August, Amazon Pharmacy announced that it will automatically apply manufacturer-sponsored coupons to more than 15 of the most prescribed insulin and diabetes care brand-name products . Earlier in the year, Amazon launched RxPass , allowing members to get as many eligible medications as they need for a flat fee of just $5 per month.

CVS said that another way for ExtraCare and ExtraCare Plus members to save money is to download the CVS Pharmacy app and to opt-in to get personalized deals via email, text and push notifications.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.