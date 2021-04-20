CVS Pharmacy Offers Over-the-counter COVID-19 Testing Options

(RTTNews) - CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, announced the availability of three over-the-counter or OTC COVID-19 testing options in stores and online. With these new-to-market home tests, customers will get access to convenient testing that can be conducted at home.

The tests include the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test and the Pixel by Labcorp PCR Test Home Collection Kit. All three tests have received Emergency Use Authorization or EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

These tests do not require a prescription, and are intended for use by individuals with or without symptoms. The company added that the OTC testing options are not covered by insurance and are not meant to diagnose acute COVID-19 infection or test the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination.

CVS Pharmacy said it is the first retailer to carry the Ellume Home Test Kit, which is the first rapid, fully at-home test to receive EUA. It is available at CVS for $38.991 in select locations in RI and MA the week of April 19. The test delivers results in 15 minutes through a free app downloaded to a smartphone, without the need for a second test. The company projects increasing availability on CVS.com and in most CVS Pharmacy locations by the end of May.

Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test, which is available for $23.992, is a reliable fully at-home test for surveillance and frequent use delivers results in 15 minutes. The box contains two tests which should be administered twice over three days with at least 36 hours between tests. The test is available at CVS.com and in 5,600 CVS Pharmacy locations as the week of April 19, with additional locations to follow.

Further, Pixel by Labcorp Home Collection Kit3, which is the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, is available now at CVS.com and in select stores in AL, MA, RI and CT. Results typically are available within 1-2 days and can be accessed via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

As of now, CVS Health has completed more than 15 million COVID-19 tests across more than 4,800 testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations.

