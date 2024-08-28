News & Insights

CVS Offers Updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 And Flu Vaccines

August 28, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. announced Wednesday the availability of updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations across the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved and granted emergency use authorization or EUA for updated Covid vaccines (2024-2025 formula) from Pfizer Inc. and ModernaTX Inc. for use against currently circulating variants amid the increasing Covid cases in the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, patients ages six months and older should receive the updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines, ideally in September or October, to restore and enhance protection against the most prevalent virus variants currently circulating.

Getting a flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time is recommended if patients are eligible and the timing for each vaccine is right, the company noted.

Patients can walk-in to any CVS Pharmacy and request a vaccination, and at the same time, can also schedule an appointment in advance at CVS.com or by using the CVS Pharmacy app. CVS said the digital vaccine scheduler has been updated to reflect available appointments at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic.

The online vaccine scheduler offers the flexibility to schedule multiple patients (for up to four people) at once. This will allow families, caregivers, and others to get their vaccines together. Patients can also schedule multiple vaccinations in one appointment, such as flu, COVID-19, MMR and more.

Vaccination appointments are available at CVS Pharmacy, including locations inside Target and Schnucks, and MinuteClinic seven days a week, including during evenings and weekends.

