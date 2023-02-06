US Markets
CVS nearing $10.5 bln deal for primary-care provider Oak Street Health - WSJ

February 06, 2023 — 06:57 pm EST

Written by Rhea Binoy for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N is close to an agreement to acquire Oak Street Health Inc OSH.N for about $10.5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are discussing a price of about $39 a share, the newspaper said.

