CVS names new pharmacy services, consumer product chiefs

Jan 23 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N said on Monday David Joyner will return to head the U.S. diversified healthcare company's pharmacy services and tapped former Cigna Corp CI.N executive Amy Bricker as its chief product officer for consumer business.

Joyner will take on the role at the company's from Jan. 30 and replace Alan Lotvin, who plans to retire in April.

Bricker, who headed rival Cigna Corp's pharmacy benefits unit Express Scripts, will start in February.

Bloomberg News first reported about the appointments earlier in the day.

