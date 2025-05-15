CVS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.32, changing hands as low as $58.51 per share. CVS Health Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVS's low point in its 52 week range is $43.56 per share, with $72.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.95. The CVS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

