CVS limits purchase of children's pain medicines

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 19, 2022 — 04:23 pm EST

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp CVS.N is limiting purchase of children's pain relief products at all its pharmacy locations and cvs.com, the company said on Monday.

"We're committed to meeting our customers' needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items," CVS told Reuters.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
