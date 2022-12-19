CVS limits purchase of children's pain medicines

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp CVS.N is limiting purchase of children's pain relief products at all its pharmacy locations and cvs.com, the company said on Monday.

"We're committed to meeting our customers' needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items," CVS told Reuters.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

