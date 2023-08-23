CVS launches unit to market and co-produce biosimilars

Aug 23 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N said on Wednesday it has launched Cordavis, a unit that will work directly with manufacturers to commercialize and co-produce biosimilars for the U.S. market.

The company will also launch biosimilar Hyrimoz with Novartis' NOVN.S Sandoz from next year at a list price that is more than 80% lower to AbbVie's ABBV.N blockbuster arthritis drug Humira.

