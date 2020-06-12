CVS joins Walmart in keeping multicultural beauty products out of locked cabinets

June 12 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp CVS.N joined Walmart Inc WMT.N in announcing it will stop keeping beauty and personal care products designed for people of color in locked display cases, after the practice drew criticism online.

In the wake of nationwide protests in the U.S. against police brutality and racial inequality following the killing of George Floyd last month, companies have issued statements in support of the black community and set up funds to fight systematic racism.

The change in policy at both companies comes after a Walmart customer complained the practice of locking up items that cater to people of color was discriminatory.

"We have a firm-nondiscrimination policy that applies to all aspects of our business and our product protection measures have never been based on the race or ethnicity of our customers," CVS said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The drugstore chain said it had expanded its selection of products in its textured hair and color cosmetics categories by 35% over the past year to add new brands that appeal to communities of color.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O has also said it would stop keeping similar beauty and hair care products in locked cabinets, according to Associated Press. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

